Congress Targets BJP Over Elections and Alleged Corruption

In an incisive attack on the ruling party, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP for remembering Bangladeshi infiltrators only during election periods. He accused the ruling coalition of misappropriating public resources and conveyed his concerns at a recent press conference.

Khera explicitly criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, specifically in Maharashtra, for unlawfully transferring Mumbai's significant assets, including land and industries, to a favored 'Gujarati friend.' He labeled these actions as part of the party's corrupt practices, impacting the city's infrastructure.

In light of the upcoming civic polls, Khera emphasized Congress's strategic plan to collaborate with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, appealing to voters upholding Dr. B R Ambedkar's principles. Accusing the BJP of eroding constitutional values, Congress juxtaposed its stance by focusing on inclusivity.

