Congress Targets BJP Over Elections and Alleged Corruption

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the BJP for only addressing Bangladeshi infiltrators during elections. He alleged the party was involved in corruption and handing Mumbai's assets to a Gujarati ally. Khera condemned the misuse of public funds and announced Congress's alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for upcoming civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an incisive attack on the ruling party, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP for remembering Bangladeshi infiltrators only during election periods. He accused the ruling coalition of misappropriating public resources and conveyed his concerns at a recent press conference.

Khera explicitly criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, specifically in Maharashtra, for unlawfully transferring Mumbai's significant assets, including land and industries, to a favored 'Gujarati friend.' He labeled these actions as part of the party's corrupt practices, impacting the city's infrastructure.

In light of the upcoming civic polls, Khera emphasized Congress's strategic plan to collaborate with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, appealing to voters upholding Dr. B R Ambedkar's principles. Accusing the BJP of eroding constitutional values, Congress juxtaposed its stance by focusing on inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

