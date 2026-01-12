Left Menu

TCS Faces Profit Decline Amid New Labour Codes Impact

TCS reported a 13.91% decline in net profit for the December quarter due to a one-time impact from new labour codes. Despite challenges, the company's revenues showed a 4.86% increase, and operating margins remained stable. The headcount decreased, and new deal wins totaled USD 9.3 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:51 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a 13.91% dip in net profit for the December quarter, attributing the decline to the implementation of new labour codes. This has resulted in a significant statutory impact of Rs 2,128 crore on the IT giant's financial performance.

Despite these challenges, TCS's revenue from operations rose 4.86% to Rs 67,087 crore. The company's operating profit margin remained stable at 25.2%. The headcount saw a reduction by 11,151 employees due to restructuring, though the company's new deal wins amounted to a total contract value of USD 9.3 billion.

CEO K Krithivasan noted growth in AI-based revenues, while regional revenues showed mixed results with North America seeing a rise and the UK a decline. The board recommended a substantial dividend, and the TCS stock showed minor upward movement on the BSE.

