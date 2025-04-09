Left Menu

RBI Rate Cut Fuels Optimism in India's Automotive Sector

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced key interest rates by 25 basis points, benefiting the automotive sector by lowering financing costs and improving market sentiment. The RBI’s repo rate cut marks a continuance of its February action, making borrowing cheaper amidst easing inflation and falling oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:05 IST
RBI Rate Cut Fuels Optimism in India's Automotive Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to invigorate the automotive industry, the Reserve Bank of India announced a 25 basis point reduction in key interest rates. This decision is expected to lower financing costs, enhancing market confidence, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The central bank reduced the repo rate to 6 percent, marking the second consecutive rate cut following a similar move in February. This drop in borrowing costs reaches levels last seen in November 2022, supported by decreasing inflation and declining oil prices.

SIAM President Shailesh Chandra, also a Managing Director at Tata Passenger Vehicles, highlighted the reduction's potential to make vehicle financing more accessible, thereby boosting positive sentiment in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025