Flight Recorders Lab Inaugurated to Enhance Aircraft Accident Probes

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a cutting-edge flight recorders laboratory aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of accident investigations. The new facility, situated at the AAIB premises in the national capital, was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday.

Modern aircraft are equipped with Digital Flight Data Recorders (DFDR), which provide continuous data recording during flights. These DFDRs are crucial in offering comprehensive insights into the circumstances surrounding accidents, thereby facilitating more thorough investigations.

Addressing the inauguration, Minister Naidu underscored the importance of safety and security as central tenets of civil aviation. He also called for greater unity among various sectors within the ministry to bolster safety standards, particularly at Flying Training Organisations. DFDRs, according to AAIB, are coated in bright orange and feature reflex materials for visibility, ensuring they can be located even underwater.

