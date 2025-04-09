Homeland Group Breaks Ground on Ambitious Mohali Development

Mohali, Chandigarh [India] - Homeland Group, one of Punjab's most prestigious real estate developers, marked yet another milestone in its illustrious journey. The company recently held the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for Homeland Global Park, a highly anticipated mixed-use development situated on International Airport Road in Mohali.

Spanning approximately 15 acres, this project promises to transform the region with its diverse offerings, including India's largest indoor arena designed for live performances. The development will also feature a state-of-the-art premium mall and luxurious serviced apartments. A notable addition is the high-end retail and office spaces, complete with expansive IT floor plates, covering a total built-up area of about 5 million square feet.

Expressing optimism, Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, highlighted Chandigarh's emergence as a corporate hub. He emphasized the project's alignment with regional growth to accommodate the increasing demand for grade A corporate and luxury retail spaces. Homeland Group's previous success with CP67 inspires confidence in replicating this achievement with the new venture.

