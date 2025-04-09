Thriving Demand for Frozen Foods and Dairy Products Fuels Blue Star's 20% Growth in Commercial Refrigeration

Homegrown cooling giant, Blue Star, is poised for impressive growth as it anticipates a 20% surge in its Commercial Refrigeration solutions, mainly fueled by the rising demand for frozen foods and dairy products across India. This optimistic projection was shared by Blue Star's Managing Director, B Thiagarajan, reflecting the company's strategic roadmap.

Blue Star aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sectors such as horticulture, dairy, processed foods, and healthcare. In particular, the company is focusing on visi coolers designed for retail environments. As traditional kirana stores undergo modernization, the popularity of visi coolers, chest freezers, and other refrigeration solutions has grown significantly.

Thiagarajan believes the market for Commercial Refrigeration could expand threefold over five years, offering a promising outlook. Blue Star's investment in manufacturing facilities at Wada and Ahmedabad underscores its commitment to meeting the escalating demand, with a robust portfolio that includes cutting-edge healthcare refrigeration solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)