Himachal Pradesh's Landmark Electric Bus Order: A Boost for Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech has secured a major order for 297 electric buses valued at Rs 427 crore from Himachal Road Transport Corporation, marking India's largest single-state electric bus procurement. Designed for Himachal Pradesh's terrain, these buses can carry 30 passengers over 180 km on one charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the electric vehicle sector, Olectra Greentech announced that it has clinched an order for 297 non-air-conditioned electric buses worth Rs 427 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). This marks one of India's largest single-state electric bus procurements.

The buses, specially designed to handle the challenging and rugged terrains of Himachal Pradesh, feature a seating capacity for 30 passengers and can cover a distance of up to 180 kilometers on a single charge. Olectra Greentech emphasized the uniqueness and value of this order.

V Pradeep, Chairman & Managing Director of Olectra Greentech, expressed pride in achieving this milestone, citing it as evidence of the trust placed in the company's abilities. Meanwhile, the company's shares closed at Rs 1,090.70 each on the BSE, experiencing a slight decline of 1.15%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

