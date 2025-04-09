Strategic Maritime Partnership to Boost Indigenous Shipbuilding

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has forged a pivotal agreement with state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to advance commercial shipping capabilities within India. The collaboration is set to explore opportunities in constructing commercial vessels and offshore structures, catering to an international clientele alongside domestic demands.

The newly formed alliance aims to pool resources in design, infrastructure, and project execution, seeking to establish a robust and scalable model for the shipbuilding industry. This partnership promises a comprehensive framework for growth and innovation in commercial shipbuilding, according to SDHI's statement.

Both companies have committed to collaboration beyond construction into areas such as vessel trials and ship repair. This step marks the inception of a sustainable industrial cooperation model, aiming to transform the landscape of indigenous maritime engineering.

