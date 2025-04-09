Left Menu

Strategic Maritime Partnership to Boost Indigenous Shipbuilding

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) have entered an agreement to bolster indigenous commercial shipping. The partnership aims to enhance global and domestic maritime markets through joint efforts in design, infrastructure, and project execution for commercial shipbuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:45 IST
Strategic Maritime Partnership to Boost Indigenous Shipbuilding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has forged a pivotal agreement with state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to advance commercial shipping capabilities within India. The collaboration is set to explore opportunities in constructing commercial vessels and offshore structures, catering to an international clientele alongside domestic demands.

The newly formed alliance aims to pool resources in design, infrastructure, and project execution, seeking to establish a robust and scalable model for the shipbuilding industry. This partnership promises a comprehensive framework for growth and innovation in commercial shipbuilding, according to SDHI's statement.

Both companies have committed to collaboration beyond construction into areas such as vessel trials and ship repair. This step marks the inception of a sustainable industrial cooperation model, aiming to transform the landscape of indigenous maritime engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025