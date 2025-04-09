Left Menu

State Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees

In alignment with the central government's directive, the state has raised the dearness allowance (DA) from 53% to 55% of the basic salary, effective January 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to employee welfare. This adjustment affects approximately 16 lakh state employees, incurring significant financial expenditures.

State Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees
The state government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) rate on basic salaries from 53% to 55%, effective January 1, 2025, aligning with central government decisions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to emphasize the unwavering commitment to employee welfare, prioritizing the interests of state workers.

This DA increase extends to about 16 lakh employees, including those in aided educational and technical institutions, urban local bodies, and ad-hoc employees under the UGC scale, incurring an additional financial burden on the state's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

