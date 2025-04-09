State Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees

The state government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) rate on basic salaries from 53% to 55%, effective January 1, 2025, aligning with central government decisions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to emphasize the unwavering commitment to employee welfare, prioritizing the interests of state workers.

This DA increase extends to about 16 lakh employees, including those in aided educational and technical institutions, urban local bodies, and ad-hoc employees under the UGC scale, incurring an additional financial burden on the state's finances.

