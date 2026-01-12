Left Menu

EPA Reevaluates Paraquat Safety Amidst Legal Challenges

The U.S. EPA is reassessing the safety of the herbicide paraquat. A judge blocked Trump from freezing $10 billion in family aid. The FTC won a ruling against Edwards Lifesciences' acquisition proposal. These developments have significant implications for health policy and competition in medical device markets.

Updated: 12-01-2026 02:25 IST
EPA Reevaluates Paraquat Safety Amidst Legal Challenges
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a reassessment of the herbicide paraquat's safety, requiring manufacturers to verify its safe usage in real-world conditions. This move comes amidst ongoing debates about its potential health risks.

In another significant legal development, a U.S. judge temporarily halted an attempt by former President Donald Trump's administration to freeze more than $10 billion in federal childcare and family assistance funds. This decision affects five Democratic-led states concerned about fraud allegations in the allocation of these resources.

Furthermore, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) successfully blocked Edwards Lifesciences from acquiring JenaValve Technology. The FTC argued that such an acquisition would undermine competition in the market for devices treating potentially deadly heart conditions.

