US-Cuba Tensions Escalate Amid Oil Crisis

Tensions between the United States and Cuba have intensified following a strong warning from US President Donald Trump. This comes in the wake of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from power. With Cuba historically reliant on Venezuelan oil, Trump's latest actions threaten to worsen the island's economic predicament.

In a move to cut off what he labeled as a longstanding dependency, Trump declared that no more oil or financial assistance would flow from Venezuela to Cuba. He urged Cuba to seek alternative arrangements, suggesting urgency with a tweet stating, "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!"

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel responded, condemning the US's actions and accusing them of lacking moral authority. As 32 Cuban military personnel reportedly died in the recent American operation, the growing crisis underscores a complex geopolitical situation with significant humanitarian implications.

