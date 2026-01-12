Left Menu

Ilia Malinin Leads Gold-Hungry U.S. Figure Skating Team to Milano Cortina

Ilia Malinin headlines the U.S. figure skating team for the 2024 Olympics, joined by Maxim Naumov, who honors his late parents with his achievement. The team also includes standout talents such as Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Amber Glenn, and reigning world champion Alysa Liu, aiming for success at Milano Cortina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 02:43 IST
Ilia Malinin is prominently leading the U.S. Olympic figure skating team announced for the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

In the team is Maxim Naumov, rallying for his lost parents who tragically died in a plane crash. Malinin, the favorite for the upcoming games, has consistently triumphed in competitions since he missed out on the Olympic team four years ago.

The U.S. team comprises top skaters, including the couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are aiming for redemption after coming fourth in Beijing 2022.

