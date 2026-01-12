Ilia Malinin Leads Gold-Hungry U.S. Figure Skating Team to Milano Cortina

Ilia Malinin is prominently leading the U.S. Olympic figure skating team announced for the upcoming Milano Cortina Games.

In the team is Maxim Naumov, rallying for his lost parents who tragically died in a plane crash. Malinin, the favorite for the upcoming games, has consistently triumphed in competitions since he missed out on the Olympic team four years ago.

The U.S. team comprises top skaters, including the couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are aiming for redemption after coming fourth in Beijing 2022.

