Market Rally: Stocks Skyrocket After Tariff Pause

In a dramatic turn of events, stock markets experienced a historic surge following President Donald Trump's decision to pause tariffs against most nations, a move investors had eagerly anticipated.

The S&P 500 index skyrocketed by 9.5% on Wednesday, marking one of its largest gains since World War II. Despite this surge, the index remains below its level prior to Trump's announcement of extensive tariffs last week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by nearly 3,000 points, and the Nasdaq composite leapt 12.2%.

However, not all tariffs were lifted. President Trump proceeded with raising tariffs on China, causing Treasury yields to retract some of their recent market-disrupting gains.

