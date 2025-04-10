Left Menu

Market Rally: Stocks Skyrocket After Tariff Pause

Stocks experienced one of their largest gains since World War II after President Trump paused tariffs against most countries. The S&P 500 rose 9.5%, the Dow Jones increased by nearly 3,000 points, and the Nasdaq shot up by 12.2%. Tariffs on China, however, were increased.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, stock markets experienced a historic surge following President Donald Trump's decision to pause tariffs against most nations, a move investors had eagerly anticipated.

The S&P 500 index skyrocketed by 9.5% on Wednesday, marking one of its largest gains since World War II. Despite this surge, the index remains below its level prior to Trump's announcement of extensive tariffs last week. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by nearly 3,000 points, and the Nasdaq composite leapt 12.2%.

However, not all tariffs were lifted. President Trump proceeded with raising tariffs on China, causing Treasury yields to retract some of their recent market-disrupting gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

