Nasdaq Climbs Amid Wall Street Turmoil

The Nasdaq bucked the trend on Tuesday, closing higher, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell victim to declines in healthcare and energy stocks. Investors assessed the impact of delayed economic data on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.

In November, nonfarm payrolls increased by 64,000 jobs following October's decline caused by government spending cuts. Meanwhile, unemployment rose to 4.6%, reflecting economic uncertainty under President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies. Retail sales remained flat in October, defying expectations of a 0.1% rise amid slow data collection post-government shutdown.

Market strategists report that the data released isn't significantly influencing the Federal Reserve's direction. Still, investors anticipate a considerable interest rate cut next year, more than twice what the Fed projected last week.

The stock market exhibited mixed reactions, with eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors closing down, led by a nearly 3% drop in energy stocks as crude prices sunk to their lowest since 2021. Health stocks also stumbled. Pfizer dropped 3.4% amidst dim forecasts for 2026. Meanwhile, B. Riley soared 53.8% after reporting quarterly profits, and Comcast gained following speculation about activist investor involvement.

On the exchanges, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, with volume reaching 16.70 billion shares—marginally below the average over the past 20 days.