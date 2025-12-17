Left Menu

Nasdaq Climbs Amid Wall Street Turmoil

The Nasdaq closed higher while the Dow and S&P 500 dipped amid healthcare and energy stock declines. Investors assessed delayed economic data affecting Federal Reserve policies. Unemployment rose to 4.6% as nonfarm payrolls slightly increased. Analysts predict significant interest rate cuts in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:06 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq bucked the trend on Tuesday, closing higher, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell victim to declines in healthcare and energy stocks. Investors assessed the impact of delayed economic data on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.

In November, nonfarm payrolls increased by 64,000 jobs following October's decline caused by government spending cuts. Meanwhile, unemployment rose to 4.6%, reflecting economic uncertainty under President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies. Retail sales remained flat in October, defying expectations of a 0.1% rise amid slow data collection post-government shutdown.

Market strategists report that the data released isn't significantly influencing the Federal Reserve's direction. Still, investors anticipate a considerable interest rate cut next year, more than twice what the Fed projected last week.

The stock market exhibited mixed reactions, with eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors closing down, led by a nearly 3% drop in energy stocks as crude prices sunk to their lowest since 2021. Health stocks also stumbled. Pfizer dropped 3.4% amidst dim forecasts for 2026. Meanwhile, B. Riley soared 53.8% after reporting quarterly profits, and Comcast gained following speculation about activist investor involvement.

On the exchanges, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, with volume reaching 16.70 billion shares—marginally below the average over the past 20 days.

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

