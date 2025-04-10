From Privatization to Global Dominance: The Rise of Hindustan Zinc

In a pivotal decision over two decades ago, the Indian government's move to privatize Hindustan Zinc set the stage for an extraordinary transformation in the country's zinc industry.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, highlighted the unprecedented growth the company experienced following the privatization decision, crediting it for catapulting Hindustan Zinc into the global forefront.

Today, the company stands as the world's largest integrated zinc producer, a remarkable feat that also saw India's silver production soar by 15 times, achievements celebrated by industry experts and stakeholders alike.

