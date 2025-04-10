Left Menu

From Privatization to Global Dominance: The Rise of Hindustan Zinc

Privatization of Hindustan Zinc over 20 years ago marked a significant milestone in India's zinc production, leading to its status as the world's largest integrated zinc producer. Under Anil Agarwal's leadership, profits soared without layoffs, and silver production increased fifteenfold, reflecting the company's remarkable transformation.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:07 IST
In a pivotal decision over two decades ago, the Indian government's move to privatize Hindustan Zinc set the stage for an extraordinary transformation in the country's zinc industry.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, highlighted the unprecedented growth the company experienced following the privatization decision, crediting it for catapulting Hindustan Zinc into the global forefront.

Today, the company stands as the world's largest integrated zinc producer, a remarkable feat that also saw India's silver production soar by 15 times, achievements celebrated by industry experts and stakeholders alike.

