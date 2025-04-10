Left Menu

President Murmu Witnesses Land Rover Defender Rollout in Slovakia

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jaguar Land Rover facility in Slovakia, marking her as the second Indian Head of State to visit the country. She witnessed the rollout of the Land Rover Defender and met with Indian staff at the plant, which holds significant investment from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nitra | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:46 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Morocco

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu toured the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) facility in Slovakia, witnessing the assembly of a Land Rover Defender unit. Her visit is historic, as she becomes only the second Indian Head of State to set foot in the Slovak Republic.

During her visit, President Murmu interacted with Indian employees at the plant, expressing gratitude for their contributions abroad. JLR's Nitra plant, inaugurated in 2018, represents a significant Indian investment in Slovakia, valued at 1.4 billion euros with a production capability of 150,000 vehicles annually.

The plant is not only a beacon of engineering excellence but also a milestone in JLR's electrification ambitions, planning to include electric models across its range by the end of the decade. With over 4,400 employees from various nationalities, the facility continues to thrive, having produced 530,000 vehicles since its establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

