President Murmu Witnesses Land Rover Defender Rollout in Slovakia

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu toured the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) facility in Slovakia, witnessing the assembly of a Land Rover Defender unit. Her visit is historic, as she becomes only the second Indian Head of State to set foot in the Slovak Republic.

During her visit, President Murmu interacted with Indian employees at the plant, expressing gratitude for their contributions abroad. JLR's Nitra plant, inaugurated in 2018, represents a significant Indian investment in Slovakia, valued at 1.4 billion euros with a production capability of 150,000 vehicles annually.

The plant is not only a beacon of engineering excellence but also a milestone in JLR's electrification ambitions, planning to include electric models across its range by the end of the decade. With over 4,400 employees from various nationalities, the facility continues to thrive, having produced 530,000 vehicles since its establishment.

