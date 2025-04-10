US Suspends Tariffs on India for 90 Days Amid Trade Adjustments

The United States government has declared a suspension of additional tariffs imposed on India, extending the relief for 90 days until July 9, 2025. This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to balance trade relations and stimulate local manufacturing.

Initiated by then-President Donald Trump, the tariffs affected countries exporting goods to America, intensifying competition in the global market. While India's suspension offers temporary relief, countries like China, including Hong Kong and Macau, remain subject to the levies.

The decision delays enforcement specified within an executive order, easing some trade tensions. However, baseline tariffs and additional duties, especially on steel, aluminium, and automotive components, persist, indicating a complex landscape for international trade dynamics.

