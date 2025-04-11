Brazil Tightens Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Tensions

In response to tariffs imposed by the United States, Brazil is ramping up its trade negotiations efforts. A priority for Brazilian officials is addressing the tariffs that have been levied on key exports like steel and orange juice, which have faced increased taxes.

Foreign Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres emphasized the commitment to maintaining open dialogue with the US, despite the tariffs' economic impacts. The United States has been a critical trading partner, trailing only China, with a 2024 US trade surplus with Brazil of $28.6 billion in goods and services.

Simultaneously, Brazil is working to fortify its trade agreements with other countries, including recent deals with the Mercosur bloc and Singapore, as well as an anticipated agreement with the European Union. These efforts aim to buffer against potential economic disruptions from the US tariffs.

