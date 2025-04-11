Left Menu

Brazil Tightens Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Tensions

Brazil is actively pursuing trade negotiations with the US to mitigate the effects of tariffs on its exports, particularly steel. While maintaining dialogue, Brazil is also expanding trade agreements with other nations. The recent US tariffs have raised concerns, but they also present potential opportunities for Brazilian exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-04-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 01:48 IST
Brazil Tightens Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to tariffs imposed by the United States, Brazil is ramping up its trade negotiations efforts. A priority for Brazilian officials is addressing the tariffs that have been levied on key exports like steel and orange juice, which have faced increased taxes.

Foreign Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres emphasized the commitment to maintaining open dialogue with the US, despite the tariffs' economic impacts. The United States has been a critical trading partner, trailing only China, with a 2024 US trade surplus with Brazil of $28.6 billion in goods and services.

Simultaneously, Brazil is working to fortify its trade agreements with other countries, including recent deals with the Mercosur bloc and Singapore, as well as an anticipated agreement with the European Union. These efforts aim to buffer against potential economic disruptions from the US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025