Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives in Hudson River

In a tragic incident, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan, resulting in the deaths of all six individuals on board, officials have confirmed. The crash was reported to emergency services at 3:17 pm, leading to a swift response from fire and rescue teams.

Videos shared on social media depicted the Bell 206 submerged in the river, upside-down, as rescue boats circled the scene. The accident occurred close to a maintenance pier serving the Holland Tunnel, with fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lining the nearby streets.

The Manhattan skyline, routinely dotted with both recreational and commercial flights, is no stranger to air-related accidents, having experienced several crashes over the years. Significant incidents include a deadly collision between a plane and a helicopter in 2009 and a charter helicopter crash in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)