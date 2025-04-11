Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives in Hudson River

A helicopter crash near Manhattan resulted in six fatalities. The incident occurred in the Hudson River, drawing a swift response from rescue teams. This area, known for its busy skies filled with both commercial and private flights, has witnessed multiple aviation accidents over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:16 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Six Lives in Hudson River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan, resulting in the deaths of all six individuals on board, officials have confirmed. The crash was reported to emergency services at 3:17 pm, leading to a swift response from fire and rescue teams.

Videos shared on social media depicted the Bell 206 submerged in the river, upside-down, as rescue boats circled the scene. The accident occurred close to a maintenance pier serving the Holland Tunnel, with fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lining the nearby streets.

The Manhattan skyline, routinely dotted with both recreational and commercial flights, is no stranger to air-related accidents, having experienced several crashes over the years. Significant incidents include a deadly collision between a plane and a helicopter in 2009 and a charter helicopter crash in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025