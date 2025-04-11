Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Helicopter Crash in the Hudson River

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing a family of Spanish tourists. The incident, involving a Bell 206 helicopter, occurred between Manhattan and New Jersey. Despite overcast skies, visibility was manageable. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the tragic aviation disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating helicopter crash has occurred in the Hudson River, claiming the lives of a Spanish family visiting the United States. Three of the victims were children. The accident has become the latest in a series of tragic aviation incidents across the country, drawing national attention.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the ill-fated flight began at a downtown heliport. Witnesses described the helicopter disintegrating midair, with sections such as the tail and propeller detaching from the main body before it plunged into the river, leaving the propeller spinning independently as it fell.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene near a maintenance pier for a ventilation tower linked to the Holland Tunnel. Rescue efforts were challenged by frigid water temperatures of 45 degrees. The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the helicopter as a Bell 206, and an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

