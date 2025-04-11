Left Menu

US-India Tech Ties: Navigating New Frontiers under Trump 2.0

Ashley J. Tellis, a leading expert in global strategic affairs, discussed potential shifts in US technology partnerships under a second Trump administration and their impacts on US-India relations at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit in New Delhi. He warned against overreliance on state-led initiatives and subsidies.

US-India Tech Ties: Navigating New Frontiers under Trump 2.0
Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit in New Delhi, Ashley J. Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, provided insights into how a possible second Trump administration might reshape US involvement in global technology partnerships and the broader ramifications this could have on the US-India dynamic.

Tellis highlighted that while state-sponsored programs and financial subsidies can initiate collaboration, they are inadequate for fostering a durable US-India partnership. "Sustainable progress requires market-driven transformations," he asserted, arguing against a purely state-driven solution for innovation pressures.

He noted a potential policy shift with Trump prioritizing service sales, which might increase tech acquisition worldwide but could challenge established global order frameworks. Tellis expressed doubts about maintaining strategic discipline amid these changes, questioning the long-term benefits for the US and its allies.

