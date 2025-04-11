Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with Tariff Hike

China increased its tariffs on US imports to 125%, retaliating against the US's 145% levies on Chinese goods. The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the tariff hike and filed a WTO lawsuit following the US's actions. Tensions continue to rise between the two economic powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:59 IST
Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with Tariff Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has intensified its trade spat with the United States by boosting tariffs on American imports to a hefty 125%. The move comes in direct response to the Trump administration's decision to impose 145% levies on Chinese exports.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed the adjustment, which increased tariffs from an earlier 84% to the new threshold. The decision underscores China's firm stance in the mounting trade rivalry.

Concurrently, China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), a step signaling its discontent with the latest US tariff notification. The ongoing trade hostilities continue to fuel global economic anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025