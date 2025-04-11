Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with Tariff Hike

China has intensified its trade spat with the United States by boosting tariffs on American imports to a hefty 125%. The move comes in direct response to the Trump administration's decision to impose 145% levies on Chinese exports.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed the adjustment, which increased tariffs from an earlier 84% to the new threshold. The decision underscores China's firm stance in the mounting trade rivalry.

Concurrently, China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), a step signaling its discontent with the latest US tariff notification. The ongoing trade hostilities continue to fuel global economic anxieties.

