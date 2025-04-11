Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with Tariff Hike
China increased its tariffs on US imports to 125%, retaliating against the US's 145% levies on Chinese goods. The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the tariff hike and filed a WTO lawsuit following the US's actions. Tensions continue to rise between the two economic powers.
China has intensified its trade spat with the United States by boosting tariffs on American imports to a hefty 125%. The move comes in direct response to the Trump administration's decision to impose 145% levies on Chinese exports.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed the adjustment, which increased tariffs from an earlier 84% to the new threshold. The decision underscores China's firm stance in the mounting trade rivalry.
Concurrently, China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), a step signaling its discontent with the latest US tariff notification. The ongoing trade hostilities continue to fuel global economic anxieties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
