IATA Announces Wings of Change Americas 2025 in Bogotá, Colombia

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially announced that the highly anticipated 2025 Wings of Change Americas (WOCA) Conference will be held on June 25-26, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. Avianca, one of the region’s leading carriers, will serve as the host airline for this prestigious event, which is expected to be the aviation industry’s premier gathering in Latin America and the Caribbean.

A Critical Discussion on Regional Connectivity and Opportunities

The theme for this year’s WOCA Conference is “The Connectivity Frontier: Exploring New Opportunities in the Region.” This theme underscores the urgent need for collaboration between aviation industry players and government entities to foster the growth of regional connectivity, improve competitiveness, and build sustainable, innovative solutions across the aviation value chain. The event will feature a diverse range of discussions on topics such as travel and tourism, technological advancements, operational strategies, sustainability efforts, and the future of distribution within the industry.

A Distinguished Lineup of Speakers and Industry Leaders

The conference will feature an impressive roster of industry leaders, many of whom are CEOs and top executives from prominent airlines in the region. Among the distinguished speakers will be Frederico Pedreira, CEO & President of Avianca, and Peter Cerdá, Regional Vice President for the Americas at IATA. Their insights will be complemented by presentations from other influential figures, such as:

Roberto Alvo – CEO, LATAM Airlines Group

Pedro Heilbron – CEO, Copa Airlines

Estuardo Ortiz – CEO, JetSMART Airlines

Adrian Neuhauser – CEO, Abra Group

Erika Zarante Bahamón – CEO, LATAM Airlines Colombia

This powerful lineup highlights the collective effort of leading regional airline executives to drive progress and innovation within the aviation sector, with an emphasis on strengthening air travel routes, increasing efficiency, and advancing technological applications.

Key Stakeholders and Broader Industry Representation

Reflecting the diverse nature of the aviation sector, the conference will also host presentations from a broad spectrum of stakeholders across the global aviation ecosystem. Key speakers include:

Arturo Barreira – President, Airbus Latin America and the Caribbean

Natalia Bayona – Executive Director, UN Tourism

Ricardo Bernardi – Partner, Bernardi & Schnapp

Carolina Betancourt – SAF Project Manager, BioD S.A.

Rafael Echevarne – Director General, ACI-LAC

Natalí Leal – General Manager, OPAIN

Victoria Platt – Vice President, Airline Strategy & Transformation, SITA

Roberto Roselli – CEO, Plus Ultra

Harris Whitbeck – Minister of Tourism, Republic of Guatemala

These figures represent various facets of the aviation industry, from aircraft manufacturing and sustainability initiatives to airport management, technology, and tourism development. Their contributions are expected to stimulate cross-sector collaboration, which is critical to overcoming the region’s unique challenges and enhancing the overall travel experience.

Aviation’s Economic Impact in Latin America and the Caribbean

The aviation industry plays a significant role in the economic and social development of Latin America and the Caribbean. According to recent IATA data, the sector supports over 8.3 million jobs across the region and generates an estimated USD 240 billion in economic contributions, accounting for a substantial share of the region’s GDP. The latest projections suggest that these figures are set to nearly double by 2043, reaching 15 million supported jobs and an economic output of USD 500 billion.

As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, Latin America is poised for continued growth. With the region’s air travel infrastructure expanding rapidly and increasing numbers of passengers traveling both regionally and internationally, the opportunities for industry growth remain substantial. The sector’s resilience and capacity to drive economic recovery and integration into the global economy have made it an integral component of future development strategies for many countries in the region.

Bogotá: A Strategic Location for WOCA 2025

Bogotá was chosen as the venue for the 2025 WOCA Conference due to the increasing significance of the Colombian aviation market. Colombia is a key player in the regional aviation industry, with air transport contributing a total of USD 15.5 billion, or 4.3% of the country’s GDP, in 2023. Additionally, the sector supports around 921,000 jobs, highlighting the importance of the aviation industry to Colombia’s economic vitality.

The selection of Bogotá as the host city aligns with Colombia's strategic objectives to further integrate itself into the global aviation network. It is also a reflection of the city’s growing role as an international air transport hub in Latin America, with a thriving tourism industry and expanding air connections.

A Promising Future for Regional Aviation

As the aviation sector continues to recover and evolve from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wings of Change Americas Conference presents an important platform for thought leadership and collaboration. The event will serve as a springboard for advancing regional air connectivity, creating sustainable development initiatives, and fostering the innovation needed to address the aviation industry’s most pressing challenges.

In addition to fostering dialogue on the future of aviation, the conference will provide an opportunity for industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to collectively identify actionable solutions to drive the region’s economic growth. With a compelling speaker lineup and a focus on practical, innovative solutions, WOCA 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for anyone with an interest in the future of air transport in Latin America and the Caribbean.