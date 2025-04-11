Left Menu

Delhi Airport Sets Sights on Asia Pacific Expansion

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport aims to handle over 24 million passengers annually in 1-2 years. It plans to boost connectivity to the Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar indicated ongoing discussions and collaborations, including a pact with Auckland Airport.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is gearing up to surpass a 24 million annual passenger count within the next couple of years. Currently, the airport accommodates approximately 22 million passengers annually, with a notable portion, 5.5 million, classified as connecting traffic.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), highlighted plans to enhance connectivity with the Asia Pacific region, specifically targeting Australia and New Zealand. A memorandum of understanding has already been signed with Auckland Airport to bolster bilateral ties.

The airport, already linked to 70 international destinations, is on the path to becoming a global gateway. However, some infrastructure changes are underway, including the closure of Terminal 2 for maintenance next week and ongoing runway upgrades.

