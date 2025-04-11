MSRTC to Launch Real-Time Bus Tracking App

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced plans to unveil a new application allowing passengers to track buses in real time. State Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the development, expressing concern over contractors who have not yet installed GPS in 3,000 of the 15,000 buses.

After taking office as MSRTC chairman, Sarnaik stressed the need for immediate action, directing that all buses be GPS-enabled within two months. The application, initially launched in August 2019, has faced delays but is now expected to go live within a month.

Additional safety measures, such as CCTV and panic buttons, are also being introduced, especially following a recent incident in Pune. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to resolve salary disbursement issues, with the state releasing funds to address employee dues.

