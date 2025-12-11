Left Menu

Leverage Edu Reports Explosive Growth in Dubai Study Applications

Leverage Edu has reported a dramatic surge in applications to study in Dubai, witnessing a 40-fold increase from students in India and nearby regions. The trend is part of a broader growth in education interest in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia also investing in education innovations.

Edtech platform Leverage Edu has announced a remarkable 40-fold increase in applications to study in Dubai from students originating from India and its neighboring countries, according to a report issued on Thursday.

The surge in interest extends beyond Dubai, as the Middle East is rapidly becoming a central hub for global education and innovation. Saudi Arabia is making substantial investments in STEM and research-led programs under its Vision 2030 initiative, the report states.

Leverage Edu's new data demonstrates a significant rise in student interest in Dubai, with applications from India and nearby nations multiplying nearly 40 times since 2023. Insights were gathered through platform activity across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

