Ensuring Passenger Safety: Boosting the Effectiveness of Maharashtra's Panic Button Systems

The Maharashtra Legislative Council is pushing for improvements in the effectiveness of panic button systems in public transport vehicles. Despite mandatory installations, many systems are non-functional, compromising passenger safety. The council aims for immediate corrective measures, increased public awareness, and efficient complaint mechanisms to enhance women’s safety during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has directed officials to verify and rectify deficiencies in the panic button systems installed in state transportation. The focus is on enhancing passenger safety, particularly for women, through effective emergency systems.

In a review meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan with transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and other stakeholders, it was revealed that many systems are not functioning properly, diluting the intended impact. Gorhe emphasized the urgent need for repairs, increased awareness, and better information dissemination.

The council has called for daily inspections and corrective actions on vehicles, along with clear instructions and complaint avenues for the public. Although over 1,40,000 vehicles are equipped with panic buttons, a significant number remain non-operational, prompting immediate action from the transport department's command center.

