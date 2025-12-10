Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls with 1,350 Applications

The BJP has received 1,350 applications from candidates eager to contest the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections. The polls are expected in January 2026, though the schedule is pending. BJP is preparing ahead of other political parties, aiming for a strong position in the 115 wards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:36 IST
BJP Gears Up for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Polls with 1,350 Applications
The BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is preparing for the upcoming local municipal corporation elections, having received 1,350 applications from aspiring candidates, as confirmed by an office-bearer on Wednesday.

Although the election schedule for Maharashtra's civic polls is yet to be released, elections are anticipated in January 2026. The corporation includes 115 wards, and BJP has been actively collecting applications from potential candidates, including those from Muslim-majority areas, reveals Sameer Rajurkar, BJP's municipal election leader in the city.

These applications will be reviewed by senior party leaders to select candidates, and according to Rajurkar, BJP's proactive approach places it ahead in election preparedness. Previously, in 2015, when the last elections were held, the Shiv Sena and BJP coalition led the civic body, with fluctuating power dynamics over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

