Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2.0: Paving the Way for a Green Transport Revolution

Delhi's ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 aims to usher in a green revolution in transport by creating up to 20,000 jobs and establishing extensive charging infrastructure. This strategy, unveiled by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, focuses on reducing pollution through the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Targeting mass transit categories such as two-wheelers, buses, and goods carriers, the policy sets a goal of 95% of new vehicle registrations being electric by 2027. The initiative is supported by battery collection centers and an extensive network of charging and swappable battery stations aimed for 100% accessibility by 2030.

Complementing the Centre's PM E-DRIVE scheme, the proposal, which is under government consideration, seeks to phase out fossil fuel vehicles, enhance skill development in the EV sector through Skill Centers in collaboration with academic institutions, and bolster pollution control efforts funded by the State EV Fund.

