Fury of Flames: Gutted Vehicles Turn Blaze Hazard

On Saturday afternoon, a fire erupted at the parking area adjacent to the Mini Secretariat, consuming over 15 outdated vehicles. These vehicles were previously confiscated by the Regional Transport Office due to their expired usage.

The local fire brigade responded swiftly, containing the blaze within 30 minutes. Fire official Ajmer Rathi confirmed that 10 nearby vehicles were spared due to quick action.

Despite the rapid response, the precise cause of the fire has not yet been identified. Investigations are underway to determine how the fire started, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)