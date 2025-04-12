Fury of Flames: Gutted Vehicles Turn Blaze Hazard
A fire broke out at a parking lot near Mini Secretariat, engulfing over 15 old vehicles past their expiry date. The local fire brigade managed to control the blaze in 30 minutes, saving 10 nearby vehicles. The origin of the fire remains unknown, pending investigation.
On Saturday afternoon, a fire erupted at the parking area adjacent to the Mini Secretariat, consuming over 15 outdated vehicles. These vehicles were previously confiscated by the Regional Transport Office due to their expired usage.
The local fire brigade responded swiftly, containing the blaze within 30 minutes. Fire official Ajmer Rathi confirmed that 10 nearby vehicles were spared due to quick action.
Despite the rapid response, the precise cause of the fire has not yet been identified. Investigations are underway to determine how the fire started, according to officials.
