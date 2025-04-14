Bihar's Cooperative Bank Embarks on a Digital Revolution

In a pioneering move, The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (BSCB) is undergoing a comprehensive digital transformation, a significant leap aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. Entrusting PruTech Solutions with this crucial task, BSCB is investing over Rs. 190 crore to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI and a robust Core Banking System.

The initiative encompasses the entire branch network, including 13 BSCB branches and 23 affiliated District Central Cooperative Banks. The transformation will significantly overhaul BSCB's operations, incorporating scalable, automated banking solutions that promise faster transactions, better regulatory compliance, and enhanced security. By implementing a holistic suite of digital tools, BSCB is set to redefine cooperative banking standards across Bihar.

Furthermore, PruTech is spearheading advanced risk mitigation strategies, enhancing fraud detection, and ensuring comprehensive data management with its Converge platform. This strategic overhaul will empower BSCB, bolstering financial accessibility statewide while positioning it as a leader in innovative, future-ready banking solutions. The digital transformation is poised to set new benchmarks in the cooperative banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)