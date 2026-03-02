Left Menu

Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

Oil and gas prices surged following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, leading to shutdowns in the Middle East and disrupting shipping. This increase poses a risk to global economic recovery, with potential inflation hikes and implications for U.S. politics. Analysts predict continued market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil and gas prices experienced a significant surge on Monday after Israeli and U.S. military actions against Iran led to the shutdown of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East. The disruptions, particularly affecting the vital shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, could stymie global economic recovery and fuel inflation concerns, impacting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Brent crude futures peaked at $82.37 per barrel, their highest since January 2025, before settling at $77.79. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $75.33 per barrel at its peak, closing later at $70.89. Market analysts note that while North America is better positioned to mitigate these supply chain disturbances, the volatility in energy markets is expected to persist.

Key developments include Saudi Arabia's refinery shutdown following a drone attack and Qatar's halt in LNG production. Analysts forecast continued price fluctuations, with potential U.S. retail gasoline prices rising above $3 per gallon. The repercussions extend beyond the Middle East as geopolitical tensions threaten broader global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

