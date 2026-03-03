Global Economy Jolted by Middle East Conflict - Stock Selloff and Energy Price Surge

The global stock market witnessed a significant selloff, with the European STOXX 600 index plummeting by 2.7% amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. This market movement, coupled with a surge in energy prices, heightened investor concerns regarding the broader impact on the global economy.

U.S. futures signaled potential further declines on Wall Street, as investors confronted the reality of a volatile energy market. Notably, the price of natural gas and oil saw dramatic increases, with European LNG prices jumping significantly and Qatari production halting. Concerns of a repeat of past inflationary shocks persist among traders.

Investors continue to navigate the uncertainties posed by the prolonged conflict, with no clear resolution in sight. Central banks face complications in managing inflation, influenced by both geopolitical tensions and domestic policy challenges. The U.S. dollar remains strong amid an unstable market environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)