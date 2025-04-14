Xi Jinping Strengthens Vietnam Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
China's President Xi Jinping calls for enhanced ties with Vietnam focusing on trade and supply chains, amidst U.S. tariff disruptions. During his Southeast Asia visit, Xi signed multiple agreements with Vietnam but content remains undisclosed. Vietnam, a key industrial hub, is scrutinizing trade with China under U.S. pressure.
In a bid to fortify China-Vietnam relations, President Xi Jinping has pushed for stronger trade and supply chain collaborations amidst mounting U.S. tariff pressures. Visiting Hanoi, Xi oversaw the signing of numerous agreements between the two communist nations, though the specifics remain under wraps.
The discussions focused on bolstering production and supply chains, with Xi emphasizing the negative outcomes of trade wars. As Vietnam navigates its own tariff negotiations with the U.S., deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence and the green economy were also highlighted.
Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical concerns persist, with Vietnam cautiously managing its trade with China under U.S. scrutiny. Despite robust economic connections, tensions over the South China Sea and new trade regulations pose ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
