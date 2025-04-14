Left Menu

Xi Jinping Strengthens Vietnam Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's President Xi Jinping calls for enhanced ties with Vietnam focusing on trade and supply chains, amidst U.S. tariff disruptions. During his Southeast Asia visit, Xi signed multiple agreements with Vietnam but content remains undisclosed. Vietnam, a key industrial hub, is scrutinizing trade with China under U.S. pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:59 IST
Xi Jinping Strengthens Vietnam Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to fortify China-Vietnam relations, President Xi Jinping has pushed for stronger trade and supply chain collaborations amidst mounting U.S. tariff pressures. Visiting Hanoi, Xi oversaw the signing of numerous agreements between the two communist nations, though the specifics remain under wraps.

The discussions focused on bolstering production and supply chains, with Xi emphasizing the negative outcomes of trade wars. As Vietnam navigates its own tariff negotiations with the U.S., deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence and the green economy were also highlighted.

Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical concerns persist, with Vietnam cautiously managing its trade with China under U.S. scrutiny. Despite robust economic connections, tensions over the South China Sea and new trade regulations pose ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025