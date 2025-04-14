Delhi's Battle with Bottlenecks: A Traffic Conundrum

Delhi's roads, notorious for congestion, have been mapped for traffic bottlenecks by the city's Traffic Police. A recent survey identifies 62 critical locations creating commuter nightmares across the capital.

These hotspots, often near railway stations, metro links, and bus terminals, suffer from mixed traffic volumes, with public transport vehicles competing for road space alongside private cars. Notable areas include older commercial districts like Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar.

Plans to alleviate the congestion involve multiple agencies to overhaul traffic management. Proposed measures focus on redesigning roads, eliminating encroachments, and synchronizing signals, as officials strive to initiate effective decongestion strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)