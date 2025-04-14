Left Menu

Delhi's Battle with Bottlenecks: A Traffic Conundrum

Delhi grapples with chronic traffic congestion at 62 locations, many near major transit points. The Delhi Traffic Police's survey aims to decongest these areas through coordinated efforts with civic bodies. Improved road design, signal planning, and better public transport are essential for long-term solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's roads, notorious for congestion, have been mapped for traffic bottlenecks by the city's Traffic Police. A recent survey identifies 62 critical locations creating commuter nightmares across the capital.

These hotspots, often near railway stations, metro links, and bus terminals, suffer from mixed traffic volumes, with public transport vehicles competing for road space alongside private cars. Notable areas include older commercial districts like Sadar Bazar and Lajpat Nagar.

Plans to alleviate the congestion involve multiple agencies to overhaul traffic management. Proposed measures focus on redesigning roads, eliminating encroachments, and synchronizing signals, as officials strive to initiate effective decongestion strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

