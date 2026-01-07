Jammu Police Crackdown on Illegal Mining: 631 Vehicles Seized

In a decisive move against illegal mining, Jammu Police have seized 631 vehicles involved in such activities, imposing fines nearing Rs 1 crore last year, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh affirmed the police's unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance stance against illegal mining. He emphasized the significant environmental harm, financial loss to public resources, and infrastructure damage caused by these unlawful operations.

SSP Singh detailed the rigorous actions being taken across Jammu district to stem illegal exploitation of natural resources. The Satwari Police Station seized the most vehicles, with further enforcement ongoing to curb repeated violations using intelligence-led operations.

