Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras
All tourist vehicles in Ranthambore National Park must install dashboard cameras to curb safari irregularities and prevent vehicles from getting too close to tigers. The Forest Department's order mandates compliance within a month, affecting 567 vehicles. Non-compliant vehicles will be barred from entering the park.
07-01-2026
The Forest Department has mandated that all tourist vehicles in Ranthambore National Park install dashboard cameras, as announced on Wednesday.
The initiative is a preventive measure to address irregularities during safari tours and avoid intrusion into tiger habitats.
With 567 vehicles currently in operation, the order specifies that those non-compliant by the specified deadline will be denied park access.
