Left Menu

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

All tourist vehicles in Ranthambore National Park must install dashboard cameras to curb safari irregularities and prevent vehicles from getting too close to tigers. The Forest Department's order mandates compliance within a month, affecting 567 vehicles. Non-compliant vehicles will be barred from entering the park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:29 IST
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Department has mandated that all tourist vehicles in Ranthambore National Park install dashboard cameras, as announced on Wednesday.

The initiative is a preventive measure to address irregularities during safari tours and avoid intrusion into tiger habitats.

With 567 vehicles currently in operation, the order specifies that those non-compliant by the specified deadline will be denied park access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026