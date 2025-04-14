Market Shifts: Euro Bond Yields Fall as US Exempts China Tech

Investors saw a decline in euro zone government bond yields at the start of the week after the U.S. softened its trade stance by exempting Chinese technology products from tariffs. This decision, relieving tech firms from severe economic pressure, slightly allayed concerns about global market disruptions.

Despite a minor drop in Germany's 10-year benchmark yield, experts like Barclays noted that the overall economic outlook remains pessimistic. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also saw a significant decrease, influenced by erratic trade policies that threaten to destabilize international trade relationships.

In a promising development for Italy, its bond performance surpassed Germany's following a credit rating upgrade, hinting at economic resilience. Meanwhile, analysts foresee the European Central Bank reducing interest rates, a move shaped by the ongoing uncertainty of U.S. policies and the forthcoming German fiscal expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)