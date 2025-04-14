India Eyes Top Spot as US-China Tariff War Reshapes Toy Market

As the US-China tariff war escalates, the Indian toy industry identifies a significant opening to enhance its role as a major exporter, particularly to the United States. Chinese toys, facing new U.S. tariffs, are losing ground, potentially transforming the global toy trade industry.

Industry leaders in India, like Akshay Binjrajka from the Bharat Toy Association, believe India is poised to fill the void left by China. Binjrajka emphasized the need for stricter controls to combat cheap Chinese imports that threaten local manufacturers.

He also urged support from West Bengal's political leaders, highlighting the state's strategic advantages for toy manufacturing. With India's growing toy export figures and reduced import reliance on China, the sector is set to become a key player in the global market.

