Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel
A Russian LNG tanker has altered its route around Africa due to a recent attack on a similar vessel off Libya. The incident, involving Ukrainian naval drones, highlights the geopolitical tensions affecting global gas logistics. Cargoes typically transit the Mediterranean and Suez Canal to China.
A Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Buran, is altering its course from the Mediterranean Sea to circumnavigate Africa. This change arises after a similar vessel, the Arctic Metagaz, was reportedly sunk off the coast of Libya, according to LSEG ship-tracking data.
The Russian government attributed this attack to Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya, calling the act a terrorist incident, although Ukraine has not yet provided an official response. Historically, such LNG carriers opted for the Mediterranean and Suez Canal routes to transport exports to China or took the Northern Sea Route during the Arctic summer.
In related developments, the Arctic Pioneer, another Russian LNG tanker returning from China, was last tracked near Egypt's Port Said after transiting the Suez Canal, as per LSEG's latest data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
