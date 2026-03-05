Left Menu

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

A Russian LNG tanker has altered its route around Africa due to a recent attack on a similar vessel off Libya. The incident, involving Ukrainian naval drones, highlights the geopolitical tensions affecting global gas logistics. Cargoes typically transit the Mediterranean and Suez Canal to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:29 IST
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Buran, is altering its course from the Mediterranean Sea to circumnavigate Africa. This change arises after a similar vessel, the Arctic Metagaz, was reportedly sunk off the coast of Libya, according to LSEG ship-tracking data.

The Russian government attributed this attack to Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya, calling the act a terrorist incident, although Ukraine has not yet provided an official response. Historically, such LNG carriers opted for the Mediterranean and Suez Canal routes to transport exports to China or took the Northern Sea Route during the Arctic summer.

In related developments, the Arctic Pioneer, another Russian LNG tanker returning from China, was last tracked near Egypt's Port Said after transiting the Suez Canal, as per LSEG's latest data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026