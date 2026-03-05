Left Menu

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Yarova village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Reuters has not independently confirmed the battlefield report. The situation reflects ongoing tensions and military engagements in the region, illustrating the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:26 IST
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have captured the village of Yarova, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The claim highlights the ongoing military engagements in the area, but has raised questions as Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

The development underscores the complexity and tension in the current geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe.

TRENDING

1
Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Yarova: Strategic Win in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

Somany Ceramics Faces Gas Supply Challenge

 Global
3
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel

 Global
4
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026