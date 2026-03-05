Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

On Thursday, Russia leveled accusations against the United States and Israel, alleging that they are attempting to engulf Arab nations in a broader Middle Eastern conflict by provoking Iran into regional strikes. Moscow stated there was no indication that Washington and Tel Aviv would ease their aggressive stance.

Gulf Arab states, which are closely allied with the U.S. and at times maintain strong ties with Russia, have been targets of Iranian drone and missile assaults since the U.S. and Israel initiated air strikes on Iran on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to leaders of four Arab Gulf countries on Monday, suggesting Moscow could leverage its connections with Iran to communicate concerns regarding Tehran's attacks on vital oil infrastructure.

In its Thursday statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. and Israel of deliberately inducing a wider conflict by encouraging Iran's retaliatory actions against Arab Gulf states, resulting in significant human and material damages. The ministry expressed regret over these losses and suggested that Washington and Tel Aviv are drawing Arab nations into a conflict for unintended interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)