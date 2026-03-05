Left Menu

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia has accused the U.S. and Israel of sparking a broader Middle East conflict by provoking Iran. With Iran's retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations' oil infrastructures, Moscow's offer to mediate tensions underscores heightened regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Russia leveled accusations against the United States and Israel, alleging that they are attempting to engulf Arab nations in a broader Middle Eastern conflict by provoking Iran into regional strikes. Moscow stated there was no indication that Washington and Tel Aviv would ease their aggressive stance.

Gulf Arab states, which are closely allied with the U.S. and at times maintain strong ties with Russia, have been targets of Iranian drone and missile assaults since the U.S. and Israel initiated air strikes on Iran on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to leaders of four Arab Gulf countries on Monday, suggesting Moscow could leverage its connections with Iran to communicate concerns regarding Tehran's attacks on vital oil infrastructure.

In its Thursday statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. and Israel of deliberately inducing a wider conflict by encouraging Iran's retaliatory actions against Arab Gulf states, resulting in significant human and material damages. The ministry expressed regret over these losses and suggested that Washington and Tel Aviv are drawing Arab nations into a conflict for unintended interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

