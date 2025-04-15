Left Menu

Ospree Duty Free Sets the Stage for Innovation at APTRA India 2025

Ospree Duty Free and APTRA united for the India Conference 2025, marking a significant event in travel retail. The gathering featured high-profile personalities, exclusive launches, and celebrated Indian luxury, while showcasing the industry's future with collaboration and innovation as focal points.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:42 IST
Ospree Duty Free x APTRA India, the Three Day Conference Closes with a Momentum for the Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The APTRA India Conference 2025 came to a resounding close at The Trident Hotel in Mumbai, hosted by Ospree Duty Free in partnership with the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA). This prominent event from April 7th to 9th gathered global leaders from travel retail, aviation, and luxury sectors, establishing new benchmarks for industry collaboration.

The conference not only generated dialogue and innovation but also shone a spotlight on India's burgeoning travel retail market amid rising traveler numbers and expanding airports. A gala dinner hosted by Ospree Duty Free on April 8th was the highlight, featuring performances by a Bollywood dance troupe and appearances by personalities like Yuvraj Singh and Ajay Devgn, all hosted by Sarah Jane Dias.

Ospree Duty Free underscored its commitment to leading India's travel retail space with exceptional experiences. Executive Director of APTRA, Anne Kavanagh, emphasized the conference's role in positioning India as a powerful entity in global travel retail, with Ospree at the helm of the adventure into the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

