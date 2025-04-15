Left Menu

China Raises the Bar on EV Battery Safety with New Regulations

China is tightening regulations on battery-powered vehicles, introducing higher safety standards to reduce risks in the growing electric vehicle sector. The new rules will require stricter battery tests to prevent fires and explosions and target enhanced crash impact and fast charging tolerance, to be implemented from July 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China is stepping up its regulatory framework for electric vehicles by introducing tougher standards aimed at curbing battery-related accidents such as fires and explosions. This move responds to the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market in the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has rolled out technical standards set for implementation from July 2026, affecting all electric and plug-in hybrid cars. These regulations demand rigorous testing to prevent battery malfunctions, including new checks for crash impacts and fast charging resilience.

This regulatory tightening comes as electric vehicles and hybrid sales regularly surpass those of gasoline cars, propelled by supportive government policies. Despite occasional reports of EV fires on social media, official data suggests they are less prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

