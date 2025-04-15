China Raises the Bar on EV Battery Safety with New Regulations

China is stepping up its regulatory framework for electric vehicles by introducing tougher standards aimed at curbing battery-related accidents such as fires and explosions. This move responds to the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market in the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has rolled out technical standards set for implementation from July 2026, affecting all electric and plug-in hybrid cars. These regulations demand rigorous testing to prevent battery malfunctions, including new checks for crash impacts and fast charging resilience.

This regulatory tightening comes as electric vehicles and hybrid sales regularly surpass those of gasoline cars, propelled by supportive government policies. Despite occasional reports of EV fires on social media, official data suggests they are less prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)