African Leaders Urge Global Climate Finance Reform Ahead of COP30 in Brazil

African governments, international organizations, and key development partners wrapped up the Sixth Africa Climate Talks (ACT) in Kampala, Uganda, with a resounding call for a just and inclusive global climate agenda to be advanced at COP30, which will take place in Belém, Brazil later this year. The two-day forum, held under the theme “Rethinking Financing and Ambition for Climate Action, Green Growth and Development in Africa: A Justice Issue,” brought together diverse voices to build African consensus on equitable climate finance and ambitious climate action.

A Forceful Opening by Uganda’s Prime Minister

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, officially opened the event, urging a complete overhaul of the current climate finance architecture. “We cannot talk about development in Africa without tackling climate change head-on,” she said. “We must rethink and redesign the financial architecture that supports climate action—not as charity, but as a matter of equity.”

Prime Minister Nabbanja highlighted Africa’s unique demographic realities as both an opportunity and a challenge. With 75% of Uganda’s population aged between 0 and 35, she emphasized the need to create millions of decent, green jobs while ensuring sustainable economic growth. “We must secure a future where our economies thrive without compromising our environment,” she said.

A United Front: Key Hosts and Participants

The Sixth ACT was convened by the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), in partnership with several key players including the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Climate Change, the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), and UNICEF, which participated for the first time.

Throughout the event, leaders from across the continent and development agencies participated in high-level panels and technical roundtables focused on policy reform, financial system redesign, and accelerating adaptation efforts tailored to African realities.

Climate Justice Takes Center Stage

Hon. Jaqueline Amongin, Chair of the African Parliamentarians for Climate Action, strongly emphasized the moral dimensions of climate action. “Africa is bearing the brunt of a problem it did not create. There is no scenario in which this can be right or acceptable. This is why the concept of climate justice is more relevant now than ever,” she stated.

Dr. James Kinyangi, Coordinator of the AfDB’s Climate Development Special Fund, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting African countries in updating their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). “This is a critical step towards ensuring that climate finance is not only about dollars and cents, but also about justice and equity,” he noted.

The Bank also spotlighted the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), a flagship partnership with the Global Center on Adaptation aiming to mobilize $25 billion over five years to scale climate adaptation across Africa. The program highlights Africa's proactive role in securing a climate-resilient future by focusing on water security, resilient infrastructure, smart agriculture, and youth empowerment.

A Role for Multilateral Development Banks

Discussions at ACT delved into the role of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in closing Africa’s climate finance gap. Delegates explored how MDBs could be more effective and equitable, including calls to simplify access to climate funds, increase grants and concessional financing, and center African voices in global financial decision-making.

The urgency to reform international finance systems stems from the fact that Africa receives less than 5% of global climate finance, despite being one of the continents most vulnerable to climate shocks.

Spotlight on Youth and Education

UNICEF made a notable contribution to the talks, emphasizing the impact of climate change on children and young people. Alison Parker, Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa at UNICEF, said: “Climate change could not be more relevant for UNICEF. Children and young people represent the next generation most affected by climate change. Our advocacy and negotiation for justice is pivotal for their future.”

Education and human capacity development were also major themes. Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, stressed the importance of developing local expertise and leadership. “Africa must rise, not with a begging power, but with a united voice. We are ready to lead in building the human infrastructure for a just, green, and prosperous Africa,” he said.

Road to Ethiopia and Brazil

The ACT outcomes are expected to inform Africa’s consolidated position at the Africa Climate Summit, scheduled for September 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This will be a key precursor to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), taking place in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil.

Organizers and participants alike expressed hope that the messages and strategies shaped in Kampala will resonate globally, helping to shift climate negotiations toward equity, ambition, and Africa-led solutions.

As the curtains fell on the Kampala summit, one theme rang clear: Africa is not asking for charity—it is demanding climate justice, equity, and a seat at the table in shaping a sustainable, inclusive future for all.