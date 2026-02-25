Heightened Security Measures Ensuring Safe Lathmar Holi Celebrations in Barsana

Comprehensive security measures have been implemented for the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana, scheduled for Wednesday evening, according to officials. Nearly 500 police officers and 4,000 personnel are stationed to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of devotees.

The fair area has been divided into eight zones and 14 sectors, each overseen by a senior police official and magistrate. Surveillance is heightened with over 150 sensitive locations covered by CCTV and monitored by drones. An anti-hooligan squad is on high alert to prevent any incidents.

Authorities emphasize courteous behavior towards visitors and have set up specific parking for outside vehicles. Inspections by senior officials are ongoing to ensure preparedness, marking a concerted effort to facilitate a secure and enjoyable festival atmosphere.

