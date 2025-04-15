Left Menu

Branded Residences Market Poised for Billion-Dollar Boom by 2027

The branded residences and resorts market is set to reach USD 1 billion by 2027, driven by increased demand from domestic and foreign tourism, as well as investments in luxury properties. Major cities in India are key growth areas, with international brands eyeing expansion.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The market for branded residences is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2027, according to luxury resort developer, Fine Acres. This growth is anticipated to accelerate, especially by 2025-26 with a growth rate of 11-12 percent, climbing to 15 percent by 2030.

Fine Acres attributes this rise to domestic and business travel, along with an uptick in the MICE sector and foreign tourist arrivals. A 17 percent growth was noted in the branded hotels segment last fiscal, supporting the expectation of further demand through asset-light management contracts.

Key Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are driving the branded residences market, with global and national brands expressing significant interest. The sector's boom is fueled by urban affluence and luxury lifestyle investments, with India poised to expand its global market share substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

