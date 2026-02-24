Assault in Bikaner: Principal Attacked Over Incomplete Form

An acting principal at a government senior secondary school in Rajasthan's Bikaner district faced a violent assault linked to administrative paperwork. The incident flared up on Monday after the principal returned an incomplete caste certificate form.

Kishana Ram, the acting principal, filed a first information report (FIR) detailing the events. According to his account, a man named Ramchandra submitted an incomplete form and reacted aggressively when he was asked to revise it. The situation escalated, with Ramchandra reportedly entering the principal's office, using abusive language, and launching a physical attack.

The assault included striking the principal with a cooking pot, resulting in injuries to his head and hand. After the initial attack, Ramchandra allegedly continued his aggressive behavior outside the school premises, armed with sticks. The incident has been captured on video and circulated online, prompting further police investigations.