Bosch and X-Motors Expand Automotive Reach in Indonesia

Bosch, a global technology giant, has made a significant strategic move in Indonesia's automotive sector by signing a master license agreement with X-Motors for Bosch Car Service. This agreement is part of an effort to boost the Indonesian automotive aftermarket and support global expansion for automakers.

The collaboration sees X-Motors gaining exclusive franchise rights for Bosch Car Service in Indonesia. Leveraging X-Motors' brand influence and advanced technology, the partnership aims to set up a premier automotive network, improving the service industry through specialization and innovation.

February 2025 marked the opening of Indonesia's first Bosch Car Service flagship store in Jakarta. This initiative is expected to aid in pushing forward the development of smart mobility and offer extensive after-sales services while strengthening the relationship between Bosch, X-Motors, and Indonesian automotive stakeholders.

