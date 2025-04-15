GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2025 Unites 130+ Nations to Shape Africa’s Digital Future

The red city of Marrakech has once again transformed into a thriving epicentre of digital innovation, hosting the third edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, the continent’s largest and most influential technology and startup event. Running from April 15 to 16, 2025, this year’s event promises to outpace its predecessors in scale, scope, and impact, bringing together the global tech community under one banner of transformation, connectivity, and inclusive progress.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, GITEX AFRICA Morocco is organised under the authority of Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), and powered by KAOUN International, the overseas events arm of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the globally recognised organiser of the GITEX brand.

A Global Gathering in the Heart of Africa

With participation from over 130 countries, 1,450+ exhibitors, 350 global investors, and 650 leading speakers, the event cements its role as a premier gathering of minds and markets shaping the future of technology across Africa and beyond. GITEX AFRICA Morocco has grown from a regional tech showcase into a strategic international platform, drawing policy makers, innovators, industry titans, startups, and VCs from every continent.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Her Excellency Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Morocco’s Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. In her keynote address, she underscored the importance of embracing the digital economy, which now represents 15% of global GDP, or $6.5 trillion.

“GITEX AFRICA affirms the growing importance of the digital economy,” said Minister Seghrouchni. “Morocco is committed to building a future where digitalisation—and through it, AI—serves as a lever for inclusive progress. As His Majesty King Mohammed VI stated in Kigali in 2018, ‘Africa is on its way to becoming a global digital laboratory.’ This wise vision continues to guide the actions of our country and our continent.”

Joining her in the opening panel were H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Mr. Chakib Alj, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), reinforcing the event’s international scope and regional strategic importance.

Building Bridges Across Borders and Sectors

Mohammed Drissi Melyani, Director General of ADD, described the event as a driving force for digital inclusion and sustainable development, offering a platform to strengthen African partnerships and stimulate international collaboration.

“GITEX AFRICA has evolved into a strategic hub for digital cooperation across borders,” said Melyani. “It accelerates the pace of digital transformation and fosters a new digital culture centred on innovation, administration, entrepreneurship, and society.”

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, emphasised the momentum of the third edition, pointing to Morocco’s growing role in driving the continent’s digital future through AI, partnerships, and entrepreneurship.

“GITEX AFRICA is no longer just a showcase—it’s a launchpad for Africa’s future,” said LohMirmand. “This year, with AI at the core, we are witnessing Morocco emerge as a transformation hub, backed by bold national strategies and vibrant innovation ecosystems.”

Expanding Horizons: New Countries and New Sectors

The 2025 edition introduces participation from a broader range of countries, welcoming delegations and exhibitors from Belgium, Gabon, Niger, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, and Zambia. This expansion reflects the event’s growing influence beyond Africa, establishing deeper ties with Europe and Asia.

While previous editions focused heavily on AI, cybersecurity, and telecoms, this year’s GITEX AFRICA Morocco extends its reach into energy transition, smart mobility, edutech, agritech, and sports tech, aligning with global trends and Africa’s developmental priorities.

Institutional Support and Strategic Partnerships

The event continues to receive backing from key Moroccan institutions, including:

ANRT (National Agency of Telecommunications Regulation)

Royal Air Maroc

ONCF (National Railways Office)

OCP Group (Morocco’s leading phosphates and fertiliser company)

ONDA (National Airports Office)

AMDIE (Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency)

ONMT (National Office of Tourism)

CGEM (General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises)

These partnerships not only facilitate the logistics and infrastructure of the event but also reflect a unified national vision for a digitally empowered Morocco.

Looking Ahead: Africa’s Digital Renaissance

GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2025 is more than a technology trade show—it is a declaration of intent for Africa’s digital future. It offers a space where innovation meets policy, where startups can scale, and where collaboration drives collective progress. From AI-driven solutions and smart infrastructure to education and agricultural technology, the event is laying the foundation for a connected, competitive, and inclusive Africa.

As the digital economy reshapes the world, GITEX AFRICA is positioning Morocco—and Africa at large—as a force to reckon with in the global tech arena.

For more information, visit www.gitexafrica.com.